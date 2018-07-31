Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 144,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,154,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,361,000 after purchasing an additional 74,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.27. 2,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,162. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

