Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires New Position in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 434,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,639,000. Nutrien makes up 10.7% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 253.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $253,000. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nutrien from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Nutrien from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.73.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,580. Nutrien Ltd has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 0.81%. research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

