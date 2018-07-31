LivePerson (LPSN) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Roth Capital to $31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LPSN. BidaskClub downgraded LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.25. 27,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,411. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.33 and a beta of 0.96. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $24.73.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.22 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. LivePerson’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,431 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $34,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,297. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 1,493 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $33,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 941,330 shares of company stock valued at $18,381,200. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $288,000. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $262,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.