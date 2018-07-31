Live Stars (LIVE) Price Tops $0.0177

Live Stars (CURRENCY:LIVE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Live Stars has a total market capitalization of $701,401.00 and approximately $15,602.00 worth of Live Stars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Live Stars token can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Live Stars has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003470 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000436 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00389799 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00172641 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013442 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Live Stars Token Profile

Live Stars’ genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Live Stars’ total supply is 54,722,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,722,531 tokens. Live Stars’ official Twitter account is @LiveStarsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Live Stars is /r/LiveStarsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Live Stars is livestars.io . The official message board for Live Stars is medium.com/live-stars

Buying and Selling Live Stars

Live Stars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Live Stars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Live Stars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Live Stars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

