Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $51.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.80 to $49.11 in a report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.21.
Live Nation Entertainment opened at $48.85 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -101.77 and a beta of 1.04.
In related news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $197,987.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,323.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $1,216,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $2,344,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
