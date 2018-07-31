Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $51.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.80 to $49.11 in a report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.21.

Live Nation Entertainment opened at $48.85 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -101.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $197,987.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,323.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $1,216,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $2,344,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

