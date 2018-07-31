Lithia Motors (LAD) versus Copart (CPRT) Head to Head Survey

Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) and Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lithia Motors and Copart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithia Motors $10.09 billion 0.22 $245.21 million $8.39 10.40 Copart $1.45 billion 9.02 $394.22 million $1.29 43.57

Copart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lithia Motors. Lithia Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.3% of Copart shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Lithia Motors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Copart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lithia Motors and Copart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithia Motors 0 4 5 0 2.56 Copart 0 6 5 0 2.45

Lithia Motors currently has a consensus price target of $118.43, suggesting a potential upside of 35.72%. Copart has a consensus price target of $49.43, suggesting a potential downside of 12.06%. Given Lithia Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lithia Motors is more favorable than Copart.

Volatility and Risk

Lithia Motors has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copart has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lithia Motors pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Copart does not pay a dividend. Lithia Motors pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lithia Motors has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Lithia Motors and Copart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithia Motors 2.28% 20.30% 4.63% Copart 21.81% 31.21% 18.98%

Summary

Copart beats Lithia Motors on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing. As of February 23, 2018, the company offered 30 brands of new vehicles and various brands of used vehicles in 171 stores in the United States, as well as through online at approximately 200 Websites. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About Copart

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners. The company's services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also comprise services to sell vehicles through CashForCars.com; and U-Pull-It service that allows buyer to remove valuable parts, and sell the remaining parts and car body. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Germany, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, and India. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

