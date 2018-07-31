Litecred (LTCR) Market Cap Hits $32,920.00

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Litecred has a market capitalization of $32,920.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecred coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecred has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $217.88 or 0.02813251 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00730883 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024533 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00022923 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00033562 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00063479 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00035816 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00023633 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014165 BTC.

Litecred Profile

LTCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Litecred

Litecred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

