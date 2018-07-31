Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Reaches $0.0620 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $105,666.00 and $927.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0620 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00072828 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000704 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,844.74 or 2.56432219 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009511 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00096194 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 1,704,631 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

