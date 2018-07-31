Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A (LGF.A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A (NYSE:LGF.A) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.09.

LGF.A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “$23.87” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 27th.

NYSE:LGF.A traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.85. 439,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.24. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A Company Profile

