Lincoln National (LNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have $76.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln National is poised to grow banking on its increasing topline, strong performance of the Life Insurance Segment and business streamlining. In order to shield itself from long-term claims variability, the company has been emphasizing on the sale of Life products without long-term guarantees. It has also streamlined its business by axing unprofitable and non-core lines. The company’s Group Protection segment, which was challenged earlier, has been recovering. However, increased expense, driven by investment in technology, will dent margins over the next several quarters. Declining cash flows and high leverage are another cause for concern. In a year's time the loss in the shares of the company is lower than the industry's decline.”

LNC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $87.00 price target on Lincoln National and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Lincoln National traded up $0.13, hitting $68.24, on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 45,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $61.18 and a 1 year high of $86.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

In other news, Director Deirdre P. Connelly purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $67,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,090. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

