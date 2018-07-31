Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA) versus Gray Television, Inc. Class A (GTN.A) Head to Head Contrast

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ: FWONA) and Gray Television, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GTN.A) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Media Formula One Series A and Gray Television, Inc. Class A’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Formula One Series A $1.78 billion 4.31 $1.35 billion $1.21 27.48 Gray Television, Inc. Class A $882.73 million 1.44 $261.95 million N/A N/A

Liberty Media Formula One Series A has higher revenue and earnings than Gray Television, Inc. Class A.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Liberty Media Formula One Series A and Gray Television, Inc. Class A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media Formula One Series A 0 3 5 0 2.63 Gray Television, Inc. Class A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Media Formula One Series A currently has a consensus target price of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.30%. Given Liberty Media Formula One Series A’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Liberty Media Formula One Series A is more favorable than Gray Television, Inc. Class A.

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gray Television, Inc. Class A has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media Formula One Series A and Gray Television, Inc. Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Formula One Series A 18.55% 1.53% 0.80% Gray Television, Inc. Class A 29.97% 11.01% 2.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Liberty Media Formula One Series A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Gray Television, Inc. Class A shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Liberty Media Formula One Series A shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Gray Television, Inc. Class A shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty Media Formula One Series A beats Gray Television, Inc. Class A on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Gray Television, Inc. Class A

Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX). In addition to a primary broadcast channel, each of its stations can also broadcast additional secondary digital channels within a market by utilizing the same bandwidth, but with different programming from the primary channel. The Company also broadcasts local news/weather channels in certain of its existing markets. Along with affiliations with ABC, CBS and FOX, the Company’s secondary channels are affiliated with various smaller networks and program services.

