Liberty Global PLC Class A (LBTYA) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LBTYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global PLC Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Liberty Global PLC Class A to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.30 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Global PLC Class A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Liberty Global PLC Class A from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.62. Liberty Global PLC Class A has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Liberty Global PLC Class A had a negative return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. analysts anticipate that Liberty Global PLC Class A will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global PLC Class A news, CEO Michael T. Fries bought 100,000 shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $2,891,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 671,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,773.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J C. Sparkman sold 41,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,208,916.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,073.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

