LePen (LEPEN) Trading Up 2.1% This Week

LePen (CURRENCY:LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, LePen has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One LePen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LePen has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1.00 worth of LePen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.24 or 0.05657800 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000093 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LePen Coin Profile

LePen (CRYPTO:LEPEN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2017. LePen’s official Twitter account is @coin_pen

LePen Coin Trading

LePen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LePen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LePen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LePen using one of the exchanges listed above.

