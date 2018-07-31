Lendingtree Inc (TREE) Stake Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.06% of Lendingtree worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lendingtree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Lendingtree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. MED restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.81.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 270 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at $270,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gci Liberty, Inc. acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,077,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 324,680 shares of company stock worth $82,167,304 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

TREE opened at $229.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.75. Lendingtree Inc has a 52-week low of $205.45 and a 52-week high of $404.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.88 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Lendingtree Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lendingtree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

