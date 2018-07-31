Legal & General Group Plc Sells 11,020 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1,456.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.37 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

MWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

