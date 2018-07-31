Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the first quarter worth $218,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 152.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the first quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 48.1% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASR opened at $182.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12-month low of $152.40 and a 12-month high of $215.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

