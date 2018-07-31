Legal & General Group Plc Has $565,000 Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 76.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 121,682 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 43.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 116,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 28.8% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,779,000 after purchasing an additional 313,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1,496.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 122,907 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.39. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 839.98% and a negative return on equity of 34.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

