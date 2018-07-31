Legal & General Group Plc Has $505,000 Position in Syntel, Inc. (SYNT)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Syntel were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Syntel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Syntel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syntel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 173,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syntel by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syntel by 1,208.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

SYNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Syntel in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Syntel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Syntel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Syntel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Syntel opened at $40.66 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. Syntel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. Syntel had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,276.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Syntel, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Murlidhar Reddy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,803.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $200,710 over the last 90 days. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Syntel

Syntel, Inc provides digital transformation, information technology (IT), and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segments. It provides end-to-end, integrated application, and infrastructure management services; develops software applications; and offers legacy modernization services, such as software analysis, language conversion, reverse engineering, database migration, code optimization, cloud onboarding and migration, ecosystem migration, testing, and management.

