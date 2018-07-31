Leerink Swann Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) – Leerink Swann boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in a research note issued on Thursday, July 26th. Leerink Swann analyst A. Gupte now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $9.59 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

UHS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B opened at $124.96 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $128.15.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 25.2% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 4.8% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.31%.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

