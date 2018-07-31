Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Takes Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,866 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. Simpson Manufacturing makes up about 1.9% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Simpson Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $24,159,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $19,533,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,440,000 after purchasing an additional 169,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 107,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,760,000 after purchasing an additional 92,772 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on Simpson Manufacturing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Simpson Manufacturing traded up $13.01, reaching $73.01, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 75,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.56. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $67.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $308.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.02 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.