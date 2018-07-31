Lathrop Investment Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 4.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,608.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8,077.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $9,666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,688,205.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.71, for a total value of $10,885,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,243,680.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,706 shares of company stock valued at $21,125,673. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific opened at $230.72 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.07 and a 52-week high of $234.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.17%.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.