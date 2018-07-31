Landstar System (LSTR) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $128.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $123.00.

LSTR has been the topic of several other reports. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Landstar System from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Landstar System from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.77.

Shares of Landstar System traded up $2.50, hitting $111.40, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 12,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $118.60.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

In other news, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 1,812 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $209,503.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 157.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,274,000 after acquiring an additional 324,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,782,000 after acquiring an additional 231,059 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $11,575,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 71.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 229,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,123,000 after acquiring an additional 95,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $6,838,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

