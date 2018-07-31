Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 million. On average, analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit opened at $13.75 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 226.15%.

In other news, insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. bought 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $91,844.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,305.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,871. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,406 shares of company stock worth $234,655 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

