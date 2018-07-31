Landec (LNDC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of breakeven-$0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $123-128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.01 million.Landec also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.45-0.50 EPS.

Landec traded down $0.05, hitting $14.00, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,430. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $390.04 million, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNDC shares. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Landec in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Landec currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

In other news, COO Ronald Lane Midyett sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $123,433.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,291.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

