Landec (LNDC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.94 million.Landec also updated its Q1 guidance to breakeven-$0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNDC. ValuEngine cut shares of Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Landec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Landec in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Landec currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of Landec stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 59,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,429. The stock has a market cap of $390.04 million, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.81. Landec has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other news, COO Ronald Lane Midyett sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $123,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,291.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

