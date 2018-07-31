Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up about 1.9% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 23,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 12.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Barclays raised their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.12.

Shares of LH opened at $172.59 on Tuesday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $190.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO M. Huff Gary sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $293,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.10, for a total value of $819,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,076 shares of company stock worth $14,071,462 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.