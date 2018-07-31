Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) (PHIA) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) (AMS:PHIA) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.80 ($46.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €38.45 ($45.24).

Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) opened at €32.72 ($38.49) on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Koninklijke Philips NV has a one year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

