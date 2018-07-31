KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Shares Bought by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP increased its position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 75.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,854,000 after acquiring an additional 422,358 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 51.6% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 828,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,989,000 after acquiring an additional 282,042 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 95.1% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 526,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,350,000 after acquiring an additional 256,389 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 199.6% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 326,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,586,000 after acquiring an additional 217,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 18.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,303,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,132,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on KLA-Tencor to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.87.

KLA-Tencor opened at $106.30 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.54. KLA-Tencor Corp has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

