Kirby (KEX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Gabelli

Gabelli upgraded shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirby from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.50.

Get Kirby alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,095. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. Kirby has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $94.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $802.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.43 million. Kirby had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Kirby will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 12,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,121,978.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $201,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,505 shares of company stock worth $25,698,261 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 37,770 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.