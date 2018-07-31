Kinder Morgan (KMI) PT Raised to $21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.17 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.76.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith bought 5,556 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $100,508.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,878.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

