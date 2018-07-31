Kinaxis (KXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Kinaxis to post earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.08. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of C$46.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.18 million.

Shares of KXS stock opened at C$87.71 on Tuesday. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$63.15 and a 52-week high of C$96.55.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$93.20.

In related news, insider David Peter Kelly sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.20, for a total value of C$1,077,500.00. Also, insider Richard George Monkman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.13, for a total value of C$445,650.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $3,933,775.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based software for supply chain operations. The company offers RapidResponse, which provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

