Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Stake Lessened by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 15.1% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 14.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 10.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 890,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares during the period. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 133.6% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $34,970.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,838.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $116,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,357.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,475 shares of company stock worth $473,169 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

KMB stock opened at $108.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $97.10 and a 52 week high of $124.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 432.18%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

