Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,444,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,080 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 6,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 301,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 296,935 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,122,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,747,000 after acquiring an additional 294,774 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,117,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,060,000 after acquiring an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 714,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,718,000 after acquiring an additional 149,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.93.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $108.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $97.10 and a 1-year high of $124.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 432.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.21%.

In related news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $321,643.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,964.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $116,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,357.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,475 shares of company stock worth $473,169. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

