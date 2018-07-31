Kimball International Inc Class B (KBAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kimball International Inc Class B (NASDAQ:KBAL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

Kimball International Inc Class B (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter. Kimball International Inc Class B had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.20%.

Get Kimball International Inc Class B alerts:

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $593.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.54. Kimball International Inc Class B has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $20.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimball International Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimball International Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Kimball International Inc Class B Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc manufactures and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brand names in the United States and internationally. The company provides office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions comprising headboards, tables, seating, vanities, and casegoods for hotel properties and mixed use developments.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Inc Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International Inc Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.