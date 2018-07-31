KeyCorp Trims Intel (INTC) Target Price to $58.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Tigress Financial upgraded Intel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.34 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.76.

Intel opened at $47.69 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. Intel has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,010 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $53,328.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $116,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,295 shares of company stock worth $331,496. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

