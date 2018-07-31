KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MRC Global Inc (MRC)

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MRC Global in a report issued on Sunday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.42 million. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

MRC Global opened at $22.27 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.30. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.53.

In other MRC Global news, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 293,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $5,716,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 177,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $3,562,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 730,028 shares of company stock worth $14,578,386 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Broadview Advisors LLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 328,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 107,425 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $600,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $525,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in MRC Global by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

