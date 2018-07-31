Kering (KER) Given a €590.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €480.00 ($564.71) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. UBS Group set a €475.00 ($558.82) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Societe Generale set a €525.00 ($617.65) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays set a €480.00 ($564.71) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €515.00 ($605.88) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kering has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €521.01 ($612.95).

Get Kering alerts:

Kering opened at €381.90 ($449.29) on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.