Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Signify NV (EPA) (LIGHT) a €25.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Signify NV (EPA) (AMS:LIGHT) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LIGHT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on Signify NV (EPA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Signify NV (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Signify NV (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Signify NV (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €28.50 ($33.53).

Get Signify NV (EPA) alerts:

LIGHT stock opened at €31.59 ($37.16) on Friday. Signify NV has a 52 week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 52 week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Signify NV (EPA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify NV (EPA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.