Kemper Corp (KMPR) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its stake in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Kemper were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth $60,934,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth $17,213,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 234.1% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 205,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 143,958 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 54.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,333,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 208.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,967,000 after buying an additional 106,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kemper opened at $78.15 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Kemper Corp has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kemper had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,223.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

