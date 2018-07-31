Kemper Corp (KMPR) Receives $55.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.
Shares of Kemper opened at $78.15 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Kemper has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.09.
In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,223.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,934,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,829,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,213,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 234.1% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 205,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 143,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 54.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.
