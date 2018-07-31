Kemper Corp (KMPR) Receives $55.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of Kemper opened at $78.15 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Kemper has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,223.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,934,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,829,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,213,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 234.1% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 205,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 143,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 54.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

