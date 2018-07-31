Keller Group plc (KLR) Declares Dividend of GBX 12

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) announced a dividend on Monday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Monday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

KLR stock opened at GBX 1,084 ($14.24) on Tuesday. Keller Group has a 12-month low of GBX 790 ($10.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,072 ($14.08).

Get Keller Group alerts:

Keller Group (LON:KLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 41 ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.90 ($0.43) by GBX 8.10 ($0.11). Keller Group had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 4.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.50) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,160 ($15.24)) on shares of Keller Group in a report on Monday. Numis Securities boosted their price objective on Keller Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.14) to GBX 1,190 ($15.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Keller Group in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($18.39) price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keller Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,330 ($17.47).

In other news, insider Alain Michaelis sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,055 ($13.86), for a total transaction of £183,074.15 ($240,538.89).

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.