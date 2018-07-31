KBR (KBR) Price Target Raised to $25.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price objective boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. MKM Partners set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KBR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. KBR has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. analysts predict that KBR will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 5.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,248,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,216,000 after buying an additional 60,414 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,660,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,267,000 after buying an additional 131,898 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 675,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 136,058 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in KBR by 13.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,330,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,723,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

