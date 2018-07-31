Kayicoin (KAYI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $133.00

Kayicoin (CURRENCY:KAYI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 31st. Kayicoin has a total market capitalization of $165,885.00 and $133.00 worth of Kayicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kayicoin has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Kayicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003631 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00390719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00175201 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00029133 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013722 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000873 BTC.

About Kayicoin

Kayicoin launched on March 5th, 2017. Kayicoin’s total supply is 284,345,719 coins. Kayicoin’s official website is www.xn--kay-lua.net . The Reddit community for Kayicoin is /r/Kayicoin . Kayicoin’s official Twitter account is @Kayicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kayicoin Coin Trading

Kayicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kayicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kayicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kayicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

