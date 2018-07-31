Kaizen Advisory LLC Has $113,000 Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 149.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,469 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 4,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $408,805.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,489.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sumithra Gomatam sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $123,000.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,150.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,395 shares of company stock worth $2,714,873. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $80.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $67.72 and a one year high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 9.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

