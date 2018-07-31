Kaizen Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Southern Co (SO)

Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 17.1% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.8% in the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 199,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 47.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Southern from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Shares of SO opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $53.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Southern had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.