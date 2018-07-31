Jupiter Fund Management’s (JUP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 441 ($5.79) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas boosted their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 490 ($6.44) to GBX 500 ($6.57) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 634 ($8.33) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 545 ($7.16) to GBX 395 ($5.19) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 600 ($7.88) to GBX 500 ($6.57) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 466 ($6.12) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 511.21 ($6.72).

Jupiter Fund Management opened at GBX 432.10 ($5.68) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of GBX 416 ($5.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 638.80 ($8.39).

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 17.20 ($0.23) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Jupiter Fund Management had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 25.18%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

In related news, insider Maarten Slendebroek sold 204,697 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.07), for a total value of £945,700.14 ($1,242,543.87). Also, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 42,290 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.19), for a total transaction of £199,185.90 ($261,707.92).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

