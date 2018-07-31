JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Nomura Holdings Inc (NMR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 75.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,027 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 20.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomura by 42.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58,473 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomura by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 84,450 shares during the period. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Nomura Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NMR. ValuEngine cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Nomura cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomura currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

