JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Mastercard (MA) Price Target to $210.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Friday. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mastercard from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Mastercard to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a hold rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.70.

NYSE:MA opened at $197.87 on Friday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $127.40 and a twelve month high of $214.28. The firm has a market cap of $211.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $44,450,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,411 shares in the company, valued at $66,095,783.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 17,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $3,253,556.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,904.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 87.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

