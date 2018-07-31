JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $132,000 Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group opened at $190.70 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.34 and a fifty-two week high of $219.90. The company has a market capitalization of $668.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $37.78 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $594,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.