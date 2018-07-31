JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Axel Springer (SPR) a €72.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPR. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays set a €67.40 ($79.29) target price on Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, equinet set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €66.74 ($78.51).

Get Axel Springer alerts:

Axel Springer opened at €65.45 ($77.00) on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Axel Springer has a 1-year low of €49.45 ($58.18) and a 1-year high of €73.80 ($86.82).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Axel Springer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axel Springer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.